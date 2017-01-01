{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb

TSN

Scoreboard

    TSN

    What's On TSN

    • ATP 500: Rio - Early Round Day 1

      Now on TSN2

    • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 7

      Northern Ontario vs. Manitoba

      Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

    • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 8

      Canada vs. Northwest Territories

      Tue 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

    • Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 9

      Tue 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

    • UEFA Champions League: Round of 16

      Manchester City vs. Monaco

      Tue 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN5

    TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE