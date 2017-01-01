ATP 500: ABN AMRO Tournament Semifinals Now on TSN2

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw #1 Ontario vs. Canada Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NCAA Basketball Michigan State vs. Purdue Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN2

2017 NBA All-Star Saturday Night From New Orleans Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4