    What's On TSN

    • NCAA Hockey

      Maine vs. Providence

      Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN2

    • BMO Raptors Basketball on TSN

      Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

      Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4

    • Pinty's All-Star Curling Skins Game

      Team Jones vs. Team Carey

      Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5

    • NCAA Hockey

      Cornell vs. Union

      Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN2

    • Premier League Presented by Guinness

      Hull City vs. Liverpool

      Sat 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN2

    TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE