What's On TSN

Women’s Soccer: Bronze Medal Celebration Match Canada vs. Mexico Now on TSN2

Pinty's All-Star Curling Skins Game Team Jacobs vs. Team McEwen Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NBA on TSN Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN2

UFC Fight Night Houston Bermudez vs Korean Zombie Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN5