    What's On TSN

    • Women’s Soccer: Bronze Medal Celebration Match

      Canada vs. Mexico
      Now on TSN2

    • Pinty's All-Star Curling Skins Game

      Team Jacobs vs. Team McEwen
      Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

    • NBA on TSN

      Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

      Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN2

    • UFC Fight Night Houston

      Bermudez vs Korean Zombie

      Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN5

    • 2017 Americas Rugby Championship

      Canada vs. Argentina

      Tonight at 11PM ET / 8PM PT on TSN1

    TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE