{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • MLS on TSN

    Seattle Sounders vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
    Now on TSN1

  • UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 2

    Nice vs. Vitesse

    Thu 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

  • UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 2

    Lazio vs. Zulte

    Thu 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN3

  • UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 2

    BATE vs. Arsenal

    Thu 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN5

  • UEFA EUROPA League: Group Stage 2

    Partizan vs. Dynamo Kiev

    Thu 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title