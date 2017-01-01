{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl

TSN

Scoreboard

    TSN

    What's On TSN

    • ATP 500: ABN AMRO Tournament - Day 1

      Now on TSN3

    • Premier League Presented by Guinness

      Bournemouth vs. Manchester City

      Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN1 and TSN4

    • NCAA Hockey: Beanpot Championship

      Boston University vs. Harvard

      Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN2

    • NCAA Women's Basketball

      UConn vs. South Carolina

      Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN5

    • NBA on TSN

      Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

      Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

    TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

    TSN Promotions

    • 1v1_asset

      1V1

      Every Champion needs a Challenger.

      WATCH NOW
      Presented by
    More Promotions

    Fantasy Games

    More Fantasy Games