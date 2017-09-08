{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • Premier League

    Everton vs. Tottenham
    Now on TSN1

  • Premier League

    Leicester City vs. Chelsea
    Now on TSN4

  • Premier League

    Southampton vs. Watford
    Now on TSN5

  • MLS on TSN

    Toronto FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

    Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN2

  • MLS on TSN

    Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake

    Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN2

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title