38m ago
WATCH LIVE: Sweden retakes lead over Canada on Grundström's goal
22 seconds after Mitchell Stephens tied the game for Canada in the first period of their semifinal clash with Sweden, Carl Grundström scored to put Sweden up 2-1 and chased Canada starting goaltender Connor Ingram from the game. The winner will go on to face USA in Thursday's gold medal game. You can watch all the action live RIGHT NOW on the TSN Network and TSN GO or listen on TSN Radio.
2017 World Junior Hockey Championship
10h ago
If Team Canada is to advance to the gold medal game of the World Juniors, they'll first have to get past unbeaten Sweden in the semifinals. Action is underway across the TSN Network. Follow along with TSN.ca's live Game Day Blog to stay in touch with the action from the big game.
2h ago
Terry the shootout hero as USA beats Russia in WJC semis
Troy Terry scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout as the United States defeated Russia 4-3 Wednesday in a world junior hockey championship semifinal. The U.S. will face either Canada or Sweden in the final on Thursday.
29m ago1:18
Post 2 Post: Connor Ingram
Jamie McLennan explains how Connor Ingram's confidence can elevate his game.
3h ago
Pierre McGuire joins Naylor & Landsberg to discuss the Maple Leafs' blown leads, Auston Matthews' assist, Canada vs. Sweden, head coach Dominique Ducharme’s comments and the Blue Jackets' win streak.
11:53
McGuire: Matthews cool under pressure like Mario Lemieux
Button: I wouldn't have Benoit Pouliot on my team
Dreger: Pressure in Colorado; Columbus streak impressive
Dreger: Habs are the big winners in Weber/Subban trade
Dreger: Matthews is up there with the best NHL centres
Shilton: Matthews, team depth driving the Maple Leafs
Shilton: Matthews, team depth driving the Maple Leafs
2:42
Offence lets Senators down against Capitals
1h ago
Jays ace Aaron Sanchez has hired well-known super agent Scott Boras. Boras is both known for being outspoken while delivering for his clients. What effect will this have on Toronto's ability to resign Sanchez in 2021? Steve Phillips weighs in.
4h ago
Mixed results for Raptors on long road trip
Toronto returns home after a challenging excursion that exposed some of the team's weaknesses, writes Josh Lewenberg.
3h ago
Tottenham ends Chelsea's 13-match EPL winning run
Dele Alli underlined his growing reputation by single-handedly ending Chelsea's 13-match winning run Wednesday, scoring two headed goals to give Tottenham a 2-0 victory over the Premier League leaders.
3h ago
The Golden State Warriors continue to lead the NBA Power Rankings, ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Toronto Raptors have dropped one spot to five.
1h ago
Aaron Rodgers said that the Packers would run the table to finish the regular season and they did. Can they continue to roll through the playoffs? Farhan Lalji has more.
1h ago2:22
OBJ excited for playoffs, dodges questions on Miami
After his vacation down south, Odell Beckham said Wednesday that after the season he'll sit down and discuss the Miami trip. Right now, it's about the Packers and Giants. Matthew Scianitti has more.
8h ago2:11
Kelly: Players didn't play, coaches didn't coach
Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly joins First Take to weigh in on why Rex Ryan is no longer the head coach in Buffalo, as well as why no big name coaches are vying for the Bills' coaching job.
1h ago
Alabama's Jonathan Allen says Lane Kiffin being removed as offensive coordinator hasn't been a distraction and the team trusts coach Nick Saban.
49ers interview Bills' Lynn for coaching job
1:22
Stephen A. calls Eli 'a model of inconsistency,' doesn't have faith in him
0:41
Bennett emphasizes creating havoc against Stafford, Lions
9:21
Werder: People will be unhappy with Giants receivers if they lose
Tomlinson, Taylor, Dawkins are HOF finalists
-
2:11
Kelly: Players didn't play, coaches didn't coach
1:47
Is Favre trying to jinx Rodgers?
1:53
Did the Vikings make a mistake trading for Bradford?
0:45
Manning jokes about receivers' trip to Miami
1:22
Schlereth says Marshalls' description of Jets season is 'perfect'
7h ago
Top curlers Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones suffered upset losses Wednesday in the opening draw of Day 2 of the Canadian Open Grand Slam of Curling event.
-
