NFL - Week 4
-
1:35
Why have the Packers been slow starters?
-
1:28
Who to start in Bears-Packers
-
0:55
Herm: Owners may have second thoughts on Kaepernick
-
1:09
Watson gives first game check to NRG Stadium employees
-
4:01
Irvin talks showboating, celebrations
-
2:06
Irvin thinks protests are digressing from their original intention
-
0:51
Trump stands by comments about NFL protests
-
0:46
Beckham says he has better celebrations in store
-
0:54
Belichick jokes that Cam is 'public enemy No. 1'
-
0:42
Garrett: Dak grows in every way each week