{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • MLS on TSN

    Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact
    Now on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN 4K

  • MLS on TSN

    Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup - Round of 16

    Colombia vs. Germany

    Mon 7:20AM ET / 4:20AM PT on TSN5

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup - Round of 16

    Paraguay vs. USA

    Mon 10:20AM ET / 7:20AM PT on TSN5

  • FIFA U-17 World Cup - Round of 16

    Iran vs. Mexico

    Tue 7:20AM ET / 4:20AM PT on TSN3

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title