MLS on TSN Chicago Fire vs. Toronto FC Now on TSN1 and TSN4

MLS on TSN Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

Premier League Tottenham vs. Chelsea Sun 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

MLS on TSN Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United FC Sun 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1