{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • MLS on TSN: Friday Match Night

    Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • FIFA U-20 World Cup

    Portugal vs. Iran

    Sat 3:50AM ET / 12:50AM PT on TSN1

  • FIFA U-20 World Cup

    Costa Rica vs. Zambia

    Sat 3:50AM ET / 12:50AM PT on TSN3

  • FIFA U-20 World Cup

    Japan vs. Italy

    Sat 6:50AM ET / 3:50AM PT on TSN1

  • FIFA U-20 World Cup

    Uruguay vs. South Africa

    Sat 6:50AM ET / 3:50AM PT on TSN3

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title