Soccer on TSN

MLS on TSN DC United vs. Toronto FC Now on TSN2

MLS on TSN Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Tonight at 10PM ET / 7PM PT on TSN1

MLS on TSN New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls Sun 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN2

MLS on TSN Sporting Kansas City vs. Atlanta United FC Sun 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2