{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • Premier League

    Tottenham vs. Bournemouth
    Now on TSN1

  • Premier League

    Burnley vs. West Ham
    Now on TSN3

  • Premier League

    Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
    Now on TSN4

  • Premier League

    Brighton vs. Everton

    Sun 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT on TSN3

  • MLS on TSN

    Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact

    Sun 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN 4K

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title