{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • UEFA Champions League

    Group Stage 1 - Manchester United vs. Basel

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN1

  • UEFA Champions League

    Group Stage 1 - Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN3

  • UEFA Champions League

    Group Stage 1 - Barcelona vs. Juventus

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN4

  • UEFA Champions League

    Group Stage 1 - Roma vs. Atletico Madrid

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN5

  • UEFA Champions League

    Benfica vs. CSKA

    Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN2

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title