{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • mls
  • nba

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 4

    Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

    Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN1

  • UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 4

    Paris Saint Germain vs. Anderlecht

    Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN3

  • UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 4

    Manchester United vs. Benfica

    Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN4

  • UEFA Champions League: Group Stage 4

    Sporting CP vs. Juventus

    Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN5

  • Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs: East Semi, Leg 1

    Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC

    Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title