Soccer on TSN

Premier League Manchester United vs. Leicester City Now on TSN5

MLS on TSN Orlando City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN2

MLS on TSN: Rivalry Week Montreal Impact vs. Toronto FC Sun 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

MLS on TSN: Rivalry Week Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers Sun 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT on TSN1