Soccer on TSN

Premier League Presented by Guinness Tottenham vs. Stoke City Sun 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

Premier League Presented by Guinness Manchester United vs. Bournemouth Sat 7:30AM ET / 4:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

Premier League Presented by Guinness Stoke City vs. Middlesbrough Sat 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN1

Premier League Presented by Guinness West Brom vs. Crystal Palace Sat 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN4