Soccer on TSN

Premier League West Brom vs. Manchester City Today at 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN1

Premier League Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Today at 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN4

FIFA U-17 World Cup - Final England vs. Spain Today at 10:20AM ET / 7:20AM PT on TSN2

Premier League Brighton vs. Southampton Sun 9:30AM ET / 6:30AM PT on TSN2