Premier League on TSN West Brom vs. Watford Now on TSN1

Premier League on TSN West Ham vs. Swansea City Now on TSN4

MLS on TSN Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2 and TSN 4K

MLS on TSN Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN2