{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • Premier League on TSN

    West Brom vs. Watford
    Now on TSN1

  • Premier League on TSN

    West Ham vs. Swansea City
    Now on TSN4

  • MLS on TSN

    Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2 and TSN 4K

  • MLS on TSN

    Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

    Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN2

  • Premier League on TSN

    Everton vs. Burnley

    Sun 9:15AM ET / 6:15AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title