MLS on TSN Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinal Mexico vs. Jamaica Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Final Wed 9:30PM ET / 6:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

MLS on TSN FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Sat 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2