{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • mlb
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mls

TSN

TSN

Golf on TSN

  • 2017 Ricoh Women's Open Championship

    Third Round
    Now on TSN2

  • 2017 Ricoh Women's Open Championship

    Final Round

    Sun 7:30AM ET / 4:30AM PT on TSN2

  • PGA Championship: First Round - Marquee Groups

    Thu 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN5

  • PGA Championship: First Round

    Thu 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN3 and TSN4