Women’s Rugby World Cup: Fifth Place Playoff Canada vs. Australia Now on TSN2

Premier League Manchester United vs. Leicester City Now on TSN5

Everest Curling Challenge: Quarterfinal 3 Kevin Koe vs. Chelsea Carey Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

Women's Rugby World Cup Presented by Guinness Final - England vs. New Zealand Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN2