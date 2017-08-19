BOURNEMOUTH, England — Watford came away from Bournemouth with a deserved 2-0 win in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Richarlison rewarded Watford's second-half superiority with the winner 17 minutes from time, and his first goal for the club since his arrival from Fluminense in the off-season.

Then, with time near, substitute Etienne Capoue struck a fantastic shot into the bottom left corner to ensure Watford ended a run of four consecutive draws against Bournemouth.

Bournemouth sent on Jermain Defoe with half an hour remaining, and the score tied, but the England striker couldn't inspire his side.