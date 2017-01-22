Men's Tour

Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic from Tempe, Arizona

Jan 19-22, 2017

Purse: $16,000 USD

Mike McEwen and his Winnipeg rink of third B.J. Neufeld, second Matt Wozniak and lead Denni Neufeld picked up their second event victory of the 2016-17 season by taking the Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic in Arizona.

Team McEwen was the last rink standing in the competitive field, beating Alberta's Charley Thomas in the quarter-final, 8-4, Bruce Korte of Saskatchewan in the semi-final, 8-3, and finally Saskatchewan's Adam Casey, 6-1, in the championship contest. McEwen went a perfect 7-0 over the four-day event.

Team McEwen are now eighth on both the WCT Money List and CTRS.

Other notable names included Braden Calvert (failed to make playoffs), Matt Dunstone (lost in semis to Casey) and John Morris (lost in tiebreaker).

German Masters from Hamburg, Germany (CCT Event)

Jan 19-22, 2017

Purse: $17,500 EURO

Norway's Steffen Walstad beat out up-and-coming rink Kyle Smith of Scotland to capture the German Masters on the Curling Champions Tour this weekend. Skip Walstad, third Markus Hoiberg, second Magnus Nedregotten and lead Alexander Lindstroem also defeated Bruce Mouat in the quarters and Rui Liu in the semis.

A big THX to everybody involved at this year's #GM2017, it has been a blast! Congrats to German Masters Team Walstad! Heading back home ✈️✌️ pic.twitter.com/61vjW1NfAb — Uli Kapp (@UliKapp) January 22, 2017

Other notable rinks in the 20-team field included Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, Scotland's Tom Brewster and defending champion David Murdoch, also of Scotland. All three failed to make the playoff round.

Made it to Hamburg! Big Thanks to the Netherlands National Team for the great hospitality, game and practice ice in prep for German Masters! pic.twitter.com/NYxkMRquA0 — Team Bottcher (@TeamBottcher) January 19, 2017

Women's Tour

Glynhill Ladies International from Glasgow, Scotland (CCT Event)

Jan 19-22, 2017

Purse: $10,600 GBP

Scottish skipper Eve Muirhead and her rink of third Anna Sloan, second Vicki Adams and lead Lauren Gary lost just once over the four-day event to claim the Glynhill Ladies International on the Curling Champions Tour. Team Muirhead topped Binia Feltscher in the quarter-final, Ursi Hegner in the semi-final and Alina Paetz in the final.

This was the second win of the season for the 2013 world champion.