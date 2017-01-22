1h ago
WCT/CCT Recap: McEwen, Muirhead grab wins
TSN.ca Staff
Men's Tour
Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic from Tempe, Arizona
Jan 19-22, 2017
Purse: $16,000 USD
Mike McEwen and his Winnipeg rink of third B.J. Neufeld, second Matt Wozniak and lead Denni Neufeld picked up their second event victory of the 2016-17 season by taking the Ed Werenich Golden Wrench Classic in Arizona.
Team McEwen was the last rink standing in the competitive field, beating Alberta's Charley Thomas in the quarter-final, 8-4, Bruce Korte of Saskatchewan in the semi-final, 8-3, and finally Saskatchewan's Adam Casey, 6-1, in the championship contest. McEwen went a perfect 7-0 over the four-day event.
Team McEwen are now eighth on both the WCT Money List and CTRS.
Other notable names included Braden Calvert (failed to make playoffs), Matt Dunstone (lost in semis to Casey) and John Morris (lost in tiebreaker).
German Masters from Hamburg, Germany (CCT Event)
Jan 19-22, 2017
Purse: $17,500 EURO
Norway's Steffen Walstad beat out up-and-coming rink Kyle Smith of Scotland to capture the German Masters on the Curling Champions Tour this weekend. Skip Walstad, third Markus Hoiberg, second Magnus Nedregotten and lead Alexander Lindstroem also defeated Bruce Mouat in the quarters and Rui Liu in the semis.
Other notable rinks in the 20-team field included Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher, Scotland's Tom Brewster and defending champion David Murdoch, also of Scotland. All three failed to make the playoff round.
Women's Tour
Glynhill Ladies International from Glasgow, Scotland (CCT Event)
Jan 19-22, 2017
Purse: $10,600 GBP
Scottish skipper Eve Muirhead and her rink of third Anna Sloan, second Vicki Adams and lead Lauren Gary lost just once over the four-day event to claim the Glynhill Ladies International on the Curling Champions Tour. Team Muirhead topped Binia Feltscher in the quarter-final, Ursi Hegner in the semi-final and Alina Paetz in the final.
This was the second win of the season for the 2013 world champion.