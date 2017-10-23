Team Niklas Edin of Sweden won their second event of the 2017-18 curling season by defending their title at the Curling Masters Champery in Switzerland.

Edin lost the first game of the round robin, but won seven straight after that, including a win over Scotland's Greg Drummond in the final, to claim the event for a second straight season.

Back to back Champéry Curling Masters champions! 🏆🥇✌ #atteviks #dynasty #muris #enervit #actic #comfyballs A post shared by Team Niklas Edin (@teamniklasedin) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

In Gatineau, Team Rui Liu of China won for the second time in October by taking the Challenge de Curling de Gatineau.

The foursome beat Team Peter De Cruz of Switzerland in the final, 8-2, after downing Team Mike McLean in the semi-final and Team Martin Ferland in the quarter-final. Team Liu didn't lose a game all week and took home $11,000 in winnings.

Other notable names included defending champ Team John Epping, who lost in the quarters, and Team Greg Balsdon, who also lost in the quarters. Team Balsdon will compete in Summerside next month at the Road to the Roar Pre-Trials. Team Jean-Michel Menard and Team Jamie Murphy will also be in Summerside, but both failed to make the playoffs in Quebec.

Out west, Dailene Pewarchuk beat Patti Knezevic in the final of the Kamloops Crown of Curling while Theresa Breen won the Lady Monctonian Invitational Spiel in New Brunswick. Team Breen will have a chance to qualify for the Roar of the Rings as they'll compete at the Pre-Trials in Prince Edward Island.