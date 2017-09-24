It was a busy time on the World Curling Tour this weekend as Jason Gunnlaugson, Julie Tippin and Michelle Englot all picked up victories at events across Canada.

In Winnipeg, Team Gunnlaugson took out Pat Simmons' crew, 5-3, in the final of the Mother Club Fall Curling Classic. It was the second win of the season for skip Gunnlaugson, third Alex Forrest, second Ian McMillan and lead Connor Njegovan as the foursome took the Tour Challenge Tier 2 on the Grand Slam circuit in Regina.

Capped off a perfect weekend at the #motherclub with 3 wins today and the title! Special thanks to #performance and the great spider brushes pic.twitter.com/tx2I73TuV9 — Team Gunnlaugson (@TeamJGunns) September 25, 2017

On the women's side of the Mother Club Fall Curling Classic, 2017 Scotties Tournament of Hearts finalist Michelle Englot and her Winnipeg foursome beat out Manitoba rival Kerri Einarson in the final, 6-5. The rink of skip Englot, third Kate Cameron, second Leslie Wilson-Westcott and lead Raunora Westcott lost only once all weekend. They were the defending champs at this event.

Defending Mother Club Curling Champs! Thanks to @CurlGraniteWPG for another awesome event! Props to @TeamEinarson on an exciting final! pic.twitter.com/e7VNrdiWeq — Team Englot (@team_englot) September 25, 2017

At the Colonial Square Ladies Classic, 2014 Olympic champions Team Jennifer Jones were upset in the championship game by Team Shannon Birchard, 8-6.

Lost the final in Saskatoon but overall great weekend so we decided to hang out with ourselves @TheCDNBrewhouse! #curling pic.twitter.com/R0I7TQCWC2 — Team Jennifer Jones (@TeamJJonesCurl) September 25, 2017

Other notable names at the event included Sweden's Anna Hasselborg who fell to Jones in the semi-final and Team Allison Flaxey who were defeated by Birchard's crew in the other semi.

In Ontario, Matthew Hall and Julie Tippin were winners at the annual Kitchener-Waterloo Fall Classic. Coldwater's Sherry Middaugh was unable to defend her title from last year as she fell in the semis. Tracy Fleury of Sudbury was also in Kitchener, but lost to Team Tippin in the other semi.

Finally, Julie McEvoy and Kendal Thompson were victorious at the Lakeshore Curling Club Cashspiel in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia.