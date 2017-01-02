Women's Tour

Sherry Middaugh and her Coldwater rink of third Jo-Ann Rizzo, second Lee Merklinger and lead Leigh Armstrong fought back from a pair of early tournament losses to claim the U.S. Open of Curling on Monday. The foursome beat defending champion Krista McCarville in the quarter-final, 6-5, Julie Tippin in the semi-final, 4-2, and American Nina Roth in the championship game, 4-2.

Winner winner chicken dinner. Love 2017. Thanks US Open for a fantastic event. #somuchfun pic.twitter.com/Zrf5i9e2hl — Team Sherry Middaugh (@slider1_) January 2, 2017

It was Team Middaugh's third win of the 2016-17 season.

Other teams in the 16-rink field included Northern Ontario's Tracy Fleury (lost in quarters to Roth) and former world champion Alina Paetz (lost in semis to Roth).

Men's Tour

Matt Dunstone's successful first season playing with the pros got a little better on Monday as his Winnipeg rink won the U.S. Open of Curling. Skip Dunstone, third Alex Forrest, second Ian McMillan and lead Connor Njegovan beat Brady Clark in the quarters, 6-4, Shaun Meachem in the semis, 6-4, and William Lyburn in the final, 7-2.

7-2 win over Lyburn locks up our second spiel win of the season! @HolidayInn @McMunnandYates pic.twitter.com/WsCh37ijtz — Team Dunstone (@TeamMDunstone) January 2, 2017

Team Dunstone also won The Sunova Spiel in November.

