Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman will return to the Octagon against Gegard Mousasi at UFC 210 in Buffalo, the promotion announced on Thursday.

The event, which will be held at KeyBank Center, takes place on April 8th.

Weidman will be trying to get back on the winning track after dropping his last two fights, including his title dropping loss to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194 and falling to spectacular flying knee from Yoel Romero at UFC 205 in New York City.

Mousasi meanwhile has captured his last four fights, most recently a Fight Night headlining victory over Uriah Hall in November.

His streak also includes victories over Vitor Belfort, Thiago Santos and Thales Leites, all of which took place in 2016.