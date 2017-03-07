Canadian golf veteran Mike Weir has been named an assistant captain for this fall's Presidents Cup.

International team captain Nick Price made the announcement Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Weir has played in four Presidents Cup tournaments, compiling a 12-9-2 record.

The biennial competition pits the United States against a team of players from countries outside Europe.

As a member of captain Nick Price's crew, Weir won't play in the Sept. 26-Oct. 1 event at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

His role will be to support Price in decisions on pairings and provide advice to the players leading up to and during the event.

The native of the Sarnia, Ont., community Bright's Grove doesn't have any PGA Tour status this year. His play has been impacted in recent years by injuries and time off for personal reasons.

A Masters champion in 2003, Weir defeated Tiger Woods 1-up in front of some 35,000 Presidents Cup fans at Royal Montreal in 2007.

At the time, Weir said when he looks back on his career, that win "may be even more special than winning the Masters."

Weir also played in two matches with Price at the 2000 and 2003 Presidents Cups.

There are currently no Canadians with enough points to automatically qualify for the International team. Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., is the highest-ranked Canadian at 26th.