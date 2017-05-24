ORLANDO, Fla. — Jeff Weltman wanted to run his own organization and the Orlando Magic have given him that opportunity.

Weltman was formally introduced Wednesday as the franchise's new president of basketball operations. He says on an emotional level, "this hits home."

The 52-year-old Weltman spent the last four years with the Toronto Raptors, the last as the club's general manager.

Weltman says he wasn't looking to leave Toronto, but Orlando is the "kind of the dream job you can have," describing it is a "unique and special situation."

He has hired longtime NBA executive John Hammond as the Magic's general manager to help him turn around the struggling franchise, which hasn't made the playoffs in five years and was 29-53 last season.

