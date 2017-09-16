LONDON — Tottenham remains winless in the English Premier League at Wembley Stadium after being held to a goalless draw by Swansea on Saturday.

Harry Kane came closest to breaking the deadlock when his second-half effort struck the crossbar, but Swansea held on for what could be a crucial point come the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side has failed to win all three league games at its temporary home stadium, where it's playing for the season while redevelopment work is completed at White Hart Lane.

Not for the first time, Tottenham dominated but couldn't produce the clinical edge that saw it win 18 of its 19 Premier League home games last season.

Despite being in the ascendancy, Spurs failed to create many clear openings in the first half, with Son Heung-Min's effort from a tight angle one of its best moments.

The home side increased its intensity after the break and almost had its reward in the 58th when Kane hit the woodwork from close range.

Pochettino threw on former Swansea forward Fernando Llorente in search of a winner, but if anything the Swans' comfort level increased in the closing stages as it even threatened to snatch victory.

It was the first time in 30 home league games that Tottenham has failed to score, highlighting the gulf in Spurs' execution at Wembley compared to White Hart Lane.

Tottenham is fifth on the table, leading a group of seven teams on eight points, while Swansea moved up to 14th.