Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has left Arsenal fans with more questions than answers.

The Arsenal manager is sticking to his guns, saying Alexis Sanchez did not start on Saturday because of tactical reasons. This comes after Sanchez made a comment regarding the spat on the training ground.

Multiple media outlets reported on Sunday that Sanchez walked out of a training session last week and was involved in an angry exchange with teammates.

In his only public response, Sanchez brought up a 1911 maxim by G.K. Chesterton in an Instagram posting.

"The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him," Sanchez wrote , slightly adjusting Chesterton's original wording. "Let'(s) go Gunners. The only failure is not trying."

Sanchez's online comment came less than an hour after Wenger insisted there have been no significant problems with the player who has scored 20 goals this season.

Wenger described the reports about the training squabble involving the former Barcelona player as "completely false."

"I understand you have to feed the newspaper and we respect that," a calm Wenger said. "When you don't win the games it's not always down to real stories and we have to accept that."

Sanchez, who is in the final 15 months of his Arsenal contract and has yet to sign a new deal, has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.