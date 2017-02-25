WEST BROMWICH, England -- West Bromwich Albion is exceeding expectations and remains a surprise contender for European qualification after sending Bournemouth sliding toward the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-1 victory over the south-coast team on Saturday.

Bournemouth took an early lead through Josh King's penalty but goals from defenders Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley turned the game at the Hawthorns on its head before halftime as West Brom won at home for the seventh time in the last eight outings.

Expected to struggle this season, West Brom is flying high in eighth place -- one spot below a possible cut-off for the Europa League. Everton is four points ahead of Tony Pulis' team.

Bournemouth is five points above the drop zone in 14th place after losing five of its last six games.

