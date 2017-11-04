MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Will Grier threw two touchdown passes, Justin Crawford broke out of a three-game slump with 102 yards rushing and West Virginia held on for a 20-16 victory over No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday.

West Virginia (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) became bowl eligible and knocked the Cyclones (6-3, 4-2, No. 15 CFP) out of a four-way tie for first place.

Iowa State trailed 20-0 late in the second quarter and never recovered in losing on the road for the first time.

Grier rebounded from his worst performance of the season last week when he threw four interceptions in a loss to Oklahoma State.

Grier had scoring passes of 10 yards to David Sills and 55 yards to Ka'Raun White. But West Virginia was held scoreless in the second half.

Iowa State crawled back behind Kyle Kempt's TD pass and three field goals from Garrett Owens. The Cyclones got the ball back with the chance to go ahead with five minutes left, but West Virginia's Kenny Robinson broke up Kempt's fourth-down pass to Marchie Murdock at the Iowa State 37.

West Virginia's Kennedy McKoy then ran for a first down on third-and-17, and the Mountaineers ran out the clock.

Grier finished 20 of 25 for 316 yards, his eighth 300-yard performance of the season.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones allowed 524 yards of offense, couldn't come back from its biggest deficit of the season and now has some work to do if it's going to reach the Big 12 championship game.

West Virginia: In knocking off a ranked opponent for the second time this season, West Virginia compiled 208 rushing yards after averaging 75 in its three previous games.

UP NEXT:

Iowa State: The Cyclones play No. 11 Oklahoma State at home next Saturday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers travel to Kansas State next Saturday.

