OKLAHOMA CITY — Russell Westbrook posted his 18th triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 103-95 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the 55th triple-double of his career. He already has matched his triple-double total from last season less than halfway through this one, and last season's total was the most for an NBA player since Magic Johnson had 18 during the 1981-82 season.

Enes Kanter scored 19 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 for the Thunder, who won their third straight and avenged their worst loss of the season. Oklahoma City lost 114-80 in Memphis on Dec. 29, a game Westbrook was ejected from.

Mike Conley scored 22 points, and Zach Randolph and Chandler Parsons each scored 14 for the Grizzlies.

The Thunder led 55-44 at halftime, but Memphis pulled to 59-58 midway through the third quarter. Westbrook got his 10th assist on a pass to Oladipo for a 3-pointer as the Thunder tried to regain their footing. Oklahoma City closed the quarter strong and led 75-67 heading into the fourth.

Westbrook clinched his triple-double when he snagged his 10th rebound on a missed free throw in the fourth.

Thunder centre Steven Adams got back to break up a fast break, then blocked a shot by Conley. Oladipo made a 3 on the other end to put Oklahoma City up 93-86 with just more than a minute to play.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Committed just three turnovers in the first half and 10 in the game. ... C Marc Gasol, the team's leading scorer at nearly 20 points per game, finished with nine on 4-for-12 shooting.

Thunder: G Semaj Christon, a reserve who played regular minutes while Cameron Payne was out with a broken foot, was inactive and hasn't played in three games since Payne returned as Westbrook's backup. ... The Thunder are 33-3 the past two seasons when Westbrook gets a triple-double.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Thunder: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

___

