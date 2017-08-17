Could Russell Westbrook do it again by repeating as NBA MVP? The gambling world seems to think so.

Online sports betting website Bovada released their early edition of MVP odds and the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard comes out on top at 7-2. Just behind him is NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant at 9-2.

Rounding out the top five are Kawhi Leonard (13-2), LeBron James (15-2) and James Harden (8-1).

Last season, Westbrook edged Harden to capture his first ever MVP nod by receiving 69 first place votes compared to Harden's 22. Westbrook averaged 31.6 points per game, 10.4 assists and 10.7 rebounds to become the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson in 1962.

While Harden's line of 29.1 PPG, 11.2 ASG and 8.2 RPG is impressive, some of his assist numbers may drop off in 2017-18 due to the addition of point guard Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The NBA season gets underway on Oct. 17 as the Boston Celtics visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.