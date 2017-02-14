A deal between national defensive lineman Jabar Westerman and the Montreal Alouettes is imminent, according to a report from TSN's Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless. Lawless also reports the Alouettes are close to signing quarterback Jacory Harris, formerly of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Westerman, who played his college football at Eastern Michigan, has spent his first five seasons with the BC Lions.

He finished with 17 tackles and five sacks in 17 games for the Lions last year. For his career, the 27-year-old has 75 tackles and 17 sacks in 85 games.

Harris didn't appear in any action last season, but played in three games in 2015, finishing 13-23 for 160 yards.