Two championship defining catches. Two fourth quarter comebacks. For just a moment, the whole world seemed to stop. The impossible became reality.

Julian Edelman and David Tyree made two improbable, game-changing catches in the Super Bowl. Both led to two of the greatest fourth quarter comebacks in NFL history.

But it begs the question: Which catch was better?

With two and a half minutes left on the clock in the fourth quarter and the Patriots down eight, Tom Brady sent a bullet of a pass towards the path of Edelman. The ball bounced off Atlanta's cornerback Robert Alford hands, hit off his knee, and his shin before the wide receiver somehow got his red-gloved hands on the ball. The pigskin almost fell to the turf, but Edelman's second grab at the ball secured its safety.

"I knew I caught it," Edelman said. "I felt like I had it. I didn't know if maybe a piece of the ball was touching. I don't know what the dang rule is. Nobody knows what the rule is for a catch. I was like, 'I'm pretty sure I caught it.'"

Edelman's catch was the highlight of New England's 91-yard drive that tied the game, and eventual 34-28 overtime victory.

That one play helped cement Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's legacy.

Nine years earlier, it was David Tyree who flipped the script on the Patriots.

New England was in search of the perfect season, something that hadn't been done since the 1972 Miami Dolphins. But, it was the Giants who had a date with destiny. With just over a minute left, Eli Manning somehow avoided a sack and let it fly down the field. There was Tyree, the nearly forgotten wide receiver who somehow pinned the ball against his helmet and came down with the catch. That 32-yard gain would push the Giants to the New England 24-yard line and set up a Plaxico Burress touchdown with 35 seconds left. New York went to win 17-14 and claim their first Super Bowl win since 1991.

With both catches making enormous dents in Super Bowl history, which catch was better: Edelman or Tyree?