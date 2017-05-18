Chiesa: McGregor should relinquish title if he wants to box

The Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight took another big step towards reality as UFC president Dana White says a deal has been struck on the McGregor side of the negotiations.

White appeared on TNT's NBA broadcast on Wednesday following the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics game and said that he was in agreement with the UFC lightweight champion for the boxing match.

“The McGregor side is done, I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now,” White said on the TNT broadcast. “I’m not saying the fight will happen, but I got one side done, now it’s time to work on the other."

Following White's announcement, McGregor confirmed the deal with a post on TheMacLife.com website.

“It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor said in a statement.

“The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

White revealed that they were targeting September 16th for the superfight to take place, but were beaten to that date by the announcement of the Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin boxing match that will take place at the same time.