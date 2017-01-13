Floyd Mayweather made his counter offer on a potential fight with Conor McGregor earlier this week and UFC president Dana White has responded in kind.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports 1 on Friday, White made an offer of $25 million for each fighter, with the pay-per-view split to be negotiated.

Mayweather, who appeared on ESPN's First Take earlier this week, responded to the UFC lightweight champion's demand of a $100 million purse for a boxing match, offering $15 million and a cut of the pay-per-view.

"You guys keep hearing all these different rumours about different fighters want to face Floyd Mayweather," he told ESPN. "Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He's blowing smoke up everybody's a--. Dana White, the UFC -- let's make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I'll show him what it's like.

Mayweather keeps thousands of dollars in his backpack While taking a walk through ESPN's campus, Floyd Mayweather takes $80,000 out of his backpack to show how much cash he's carrying around.

"We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight. They know what my number is. My number is a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number. We are willing to give him $15 million and then we can talk about splitting the percentage -- the back end -- on the pay-per-view. But of course, we're the 'A side.' How can a guy talk about making 20 or 30 million if he has never made 8 or 9 million in a fight."

McGregor holds the UFC record for the richest disclosed purse, making $3 million for his UFC 202 win last summer over Nate Diaz.