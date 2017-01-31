Ronda Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 could be the last time we see the former bantamweight champion compete in the Octagon.

UFC President Dana White recently spoke to the former title holder and expressed doubts that she will return to the cage she once dominated.

“In the conversation I had with her, if I had to say right here right now – again I don’t like saying right here right now because it’s up to her – but I wouldn’t say she fights again,” White told Jim Norton and Matt Serra, the hosts of the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “I think she’s probably done. She’s going to ride off into the sunset and start living life outside of fighting.”

After taking more than a year off following her first professional MMA defeat, a second round KO at the hands of Holly Holm, Rousey returned to challenge Nunes for the belt at the late December PPV.

Her return was short as Nunes earned a first round TKO victory in a lopsided fight.

"She's so competitive that her career record meant everything to her and once she lost, she started to say to herself, 'What the f--- am I doing? This is my whole life? This is it? I want to experience doing other things.' That's what she started to do.” said White.

"She's got a lot of money. She's never going to need money again. Unless you spend money like crazy, you're not going to need money again. When you have that kind of money Ronda has and she's not a big spender. She has a cute place down in Venice, California. She's got some plans, I think she wants to move to a desolate place and do her thing."

Before the loss to Holm, Rousey was undefeated and on a run of title defenses that included victories in 16 and 14 seconds. She also was consistently one of the highest PPV draws and helped popularize women’s MMA.

"She changed the world," said White. "She put female fighting on the map. She's been part of the biggest fights in the history of women fighting and I hope those records can be broken. I don't know if they can but I hope they can."

Rousey hasn't commented on her future in the sport other than a statement that was released in the days following the loss.