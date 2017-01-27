CHICAGO — Centre fielder Peter Bourjos and the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training.

The speedy Bourjos, a native of nearby Park Ridge, Illinois, hit .251 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 123 games with Philadelphia last year. He is a .243 career hitter in seven seasons with the Angels, Cardinals and Phillies.

The White Sox have an opening in their outfield after they traded Adam Eaton to Washington over the winter.

The Chicago Tribune was the first to report on the contract.