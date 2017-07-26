CHICAGO — White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia has a right thumb injury that will sideline the All-Star slugger for a couple weeks.

Garcia complained of continued discomfort in his thumb after the White Sox lost 7-2 to the Cubs on Tuesday. He got an MRI on Wednesday that revealed a strained ligament.

The 26-year-old Garcia has been one of Chicago's bright spots during a difficult season. He is batting .303 with 13 homers and 54 RBIs in 88 games.

Alen Hanson got the start in right field Wednesday night against the Cubs. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he isn't sure exactly how he will fill the position while Garcia is sidelined.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball