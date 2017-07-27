CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have placed All-Star outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right thumb.

The White Sox also promoted outfielder Willy Garcia and left-hander Aaron Bummer from Triple-A Charlotte before Thursday night's game against the Chicago Cubs. Bummer takes the roster spot of reliever Dan Jennings, who was traded to Tampa Bay for minor league first baseman Casey Gillaspie.

Willy Garcia has a .259 batting average, one homer and 10 RBIs in 35 games with the White Sox this year.

The 23-year-old Bummer, a 19th-round pick in the 2014 draft, is looking for his major league debut. He went 1-3 with a 2.84 ERA and three saves in 20 appearances for Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte this season.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball