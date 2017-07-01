CHICAGO — Melky Cabrera hit a two-run double against closer Matt Bush to cap a three-run ninth inning and give the Chicago White Sox an 8-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Todd Frazier hit two homers. Jose Abreu finally connected at home after setting a club record by hitting his first 13 on the road, and Chicago rallied for its fourth win in 12 games.

Bush (2-4) came in with a 7-5 lead to start the ninth but quickly ran into trouble.

Singles by Adam Engel and Willy Garcia put runners on first and second with one out before Alen Hanson drove an RBI single to centre.

Cabrera followed with a two-run double down the right-field line, with Hanson diving headfirst across the plate with the winning run. Catcher Jonathan Lucroy attempted to make a swiping tag on the relay throw but never caught the ball.