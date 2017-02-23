CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox plan to retire No. 56, the uniform worn by former ace Mark Buehrle.

The White Sox say they will honour the four-time All-Star and 2005 championship team member before the game against Oakland on June 24.

He will become the 12th player to have his number retired by the White Sox, including former teammate Paul Konerko and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

Buehrle was 161-119 with a 3.83 ERA in 12 seasons in Chicago, pitching a no-hitter against Texas in 2007 and a perfect game against Tampa Bay in 2009. The left-hander was 161-119 with a 3.83 ERA for the White Sox and 214-160 with a 3.81 ERA during a 16-year career that included time with Miami and Toronto.