VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired centre back Aaron Maund from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, and have dealt centre back Christian Dean to the Chicago Fire for cash considerations.

Maund will be added to Vancouver's MLS roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and Canadian work permit. He is expected to arrive in Vancouver following the team's road match at New England Revolution on Saturday.

The 26-year-old spent the past four years with Real Salt Lake, making 77 appearances and adding three goals across all competitions.

After seeing his 2016 season cut short due to a fractured foot, the six-foot-two Boston native bounced back this year to lead all Salt Lake centre backs with 13 MLS appearances, with one goal and a team-leading 54 clearances. He was named the club's defensive player of the year in 2015.

"Aaron is a good character, he is strong, quick, athletic, and is an important addition for us," Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said in a release. "He adds experience and depth in the centre back position and will push the players we already have for minutes."

Maund began his MLS career with Toronto FC as their 12th overall selection out of the University of Notre Dame in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. He made 11 starts in 21 appearances as a rookie for TFC, including CONCACAF Champions League play.

The Whitecaps will receive US$50,000 of general allocation money from the Fire for Dean, an additional $50,000 of conditional targeted allocation money in the event Dean starts 12 or more 2018 regular-season matches for Chicago, as well as a percentage of any future transfer fees the defender.

Dean was selected third overall by the Whitecaps in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft, but injuries to his left foot and right knee prevented him from reaching his full potential in Vancouver.

Dean started three of Vancouver's first five MLS games this season when the team's roster was stretched thin as the Whitecaps advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. He hasn't been on the field since.

"Christian is ready for the next chapter in his life and this opportunity provides a new challenge," Robinson said. "We thank Christian for his time at the club and wish him the best of luck as he continues his career."

Dean, a 24-year-old from East Palo Alto, Calif., made 14 starts in 21 first-team appearances across all competitions with the club.