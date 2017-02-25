The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired midfielder/forward Brek Shea from Orlando City in exchange for midfielder/forward Giles Barnes, the teams announced on Saturday.

Shea will join the Whitecaps after he receives a Canadian work permit.

"We are excited to welcome Brek to our club and city," said Whitecaps manager Carl Robinson in a release. "Brek is a tall, physical, skilled player and will bring a different dimension to our attack. Brek will join the group in coming days and we anticipate he will be available for selection as early as this Thursday's Champions League match against New York.”

Shea, who will turn 27 on Tuesday, has scored 22 goals and added 22 assists in 149 MLS games with FC Dallas and Orlando City.

He has also appeared with Stoke City, Birmingham City and Barnsley FC.

The MLS veteran as earned 34 caps with the US men’s soccer team.