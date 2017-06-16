The Vancouver Whitecaps announced defender Sheanon Williams was arrested Thursday morning and charged with assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident.

Williams has been suspended indefinitely and will undergo assessment pursuant to MLS SABH policy.

Ther 27-year-old has played and started in 11 games for the Whitecaps this season.

He was traded from Houston to Vancouver on December 13, 2016 in exchange for general allocation money

Williams spent two season with Houston and six previous with the Philadelphia Union.

More details to follow.